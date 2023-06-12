F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast

Chris Deeley

Monday 12 June 2023 22:57

Formula 1 drivers could have to deal with their fourth wet race weekend in a row in Montreal, with more than one session currently expected to see at least some rain.

While there are storms predicted on Thursday before the cars start running, the weekend itself could still lend itself to a greasy track at crucial points.

After the Emilio Romagna Grand Prix was cancelled due to flooding and the race in Monaco was hit with late rain, the Spanish Grand Prix saw its FP3 and qualifying sessions affected by the weather.

Of course, a forecasted week of wet conditions does mean there's less chance of the race being affected by the wildfires which roared across the province of Quebec last week.

Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

The weather for Friday practice looks changeable, at best. FP1 is scheduled from 1:30-2:30pm local time, with a 35% chance of rain currently scheduled for those times.

However, FP2 is more likely to see clear skies, with just a 19% chance of rain when the session starts at 5pm.

There is, however, chance of a damp track when the first practice session starts even if it isn't raining when the drivers go out. Much of Friday morning has a near 50% chance of rain predicted, while there are storms and very high chances of significant rain on Thursday.

Saturday

Good news for lovers of drama – FP3 currently looks to have a near 60% chance of rain on Saturday afternoon, running from 12:30-1:30pm in Quebec.

Worried that the rain's coming too early to impact on a meaningful session, and shake up the grid a bit? Worry not.

The chance of rain actually ticks upward from FP3 to the anticipated 4pm start time for qualifying, sitting at 61% for the entire session before dipping down again later in the evening.

Sunday

Unfortunately – or fortunately, depending on your point of view – it doesn't currently look like we'll be having a wet race on Sunday.

While we've got roughly coin-flip odds of a damp track on Friday and Saturday, the forecast for race day looks much sunnier. Literally.

While the temperature's still sticking around same the 20ºC (68ºF) range that the rest of the weekend will see, there's just a 22% chance of precipitation when the lights go out at 2pm on Sunday afternoon – and no more than a 25% chance any other time in the day.

READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators