F1 Practice Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV channel
F1 News
F1 practice gets underway at the Canadian Grand Prix with the first two sessions of the weekend as Max Verstappen targets a fourth straight win.
The two-time world champion took victory last time out in Spain having previously also won in Monaco and Miami.
Now the Red Bull star will line up in Montreal hoping to break a record or two as he looks to extend his 53-point lead in the world championship.
Today we start with the first two practice sessions - FP1 - followed by FP2 as the teams look to find the optimal balance for their cars.
Here is all you need to know heading into Friday in Montreal.
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday June 16, 2023
We get under way early on Friday afternoon local time in Montreal with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Montreal): 1.30pm Friday
UK time (BST): 6.30pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 7.30pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 1.30pm Friday
United States (Central Time): 12.30pm Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 10.30am Friday
South Africa: 7.30pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 3.30am Saturday
Free practice 2 (FP2) - Friday June 16, 2023
On Friday evening there is a second practice session to take place that also lasts for one hour:
Local time: 5pm Friday
UK time (BST): 10pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 11pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 5pm Friday
United States (Central Time): 4pm Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 2pm Friday
South Africa: 11pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 7am Saturday
How to watch F1 practice live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Montreal, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
