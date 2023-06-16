Dan Ripley

Friday 16 June 2023 11:57

F1 practice gets underway at the Canadian Grand Prix with the first two sessions of the weekend as Max Verstappen targets a fourth straight win.

The two-time world champion took victory last time out in Spain having previously also won in Monaco and Miami.

Now the Red Bull star will line up in Montreal hoping to break a record or two as he looks to extend his 53-point lead in the world championship.

Today we start with the first two practice sessions - FP1 - followed by FP2 as the teams look to find the optimal balance for their cars.

Here is all you need to know heading into Friday in Montreal.

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday June 16, 2023

We get under way early on Friday afternoon local time in Montreal with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Montreal): 1.30pm Friday

UK time (BST): 6.30pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 7.30pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 1.30pm Friday

United States (Central Time): 12.30pm Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 10.30am Friday

South Africa: 7.30pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 3.30am Saturday

Free practice 2 (FP2) - Friday June 16, 2023

On Friday evening there is a second practice session to take place that also lasts for one hour:

Local time: 5pm Friday

UK time (BST): 10pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 11pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 5pm Friday

United States (Central Time): 4pm Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 2pm Friday

South Africa: 11pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 7am Saturday

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Montreal, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

