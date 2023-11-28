Norris admits F1 highlight tainted despite podium finish

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 28 November 2023 17:57

Lando Norris loved the 2023 season and one weekend in particular, even though it didn't end how he had dreamed.

The 24-year-old dragged McLaren up the standings and very nearly took fourth in the drivers' standings, only to lose out at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

When looking back at his sixth year in Formula 1, Norris picked out the British GP as his best highlight even though he didn't go on to claim his maiden win on home soil.

Norris qualified second and led the opening handful of laps from Max Verstappen in front of a capacity crowd before holding off a soft tyre-shod Lewis Hamilton on older, hard tyres at a safety car restart.

Lando Norris has cemented his status as one of the best drivers in F1 in 2023, despite not winning a race

He missed out on fourth in the standings by just a couple of points

Norris: It was amazing, but...

"Silverstone as a weekend for me is unbeatable," Norris told Sky Sports during the Abu Dhabi GP weekend.

"I don't think anything else, any other race I don't think can beat it. Second place in front of my home crowd, first time doing that was a very special feeling.

"That was probably the first inkling of 'I think we have a good car' and we can fight for this a lot more often and that turned out to be true.

"It was amazing but not the top spot, so that's my goal for next year."

READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss makes bullish title prediction ahead of 2024