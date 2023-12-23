Thrill-seeking Hamilton tries new sport during action packed break

Sam Cook

Saturday 23 December 2023 20:57

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton may have his team principal Toto Wolff sweating a bit this Christmas, after posting a video on his Instagram showing him jumping out of a plane.

The seven-time world champion, who is not shy to try new things away from Formula 1, showed off his skydiving skills while on his winter break.

While most amateur skydivers would need an instructor strapped to the back of them when taking the jump, Hamilton has clearly had a lot of practice, barely making any terrified noises despite being around 10,000 feet off the ground.

Lewis Hamilton enjoys a lavish lifestyle off the track

Toto Wolff may be slightly worried when he hears what his driver has been getting up to

Thankfully for Mercedes (and Hamilton), he didn't have any parachute-based dramas which is what I would be constantly worried about if I were to take the plunge.

Action-packed winter break

Hamilton's latest exploits come among a winter break in which he has already tried his hand at surfing, test driving a new Mercedes road car and catching a Denver Broncos NFL game.

All that just to avoid having to wrap copious amounts of Christmas presents.

READ MORE: Hamilton denied bonus as F1 drivers' 2023 earnings revealed