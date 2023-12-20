Hamilton denied bonus as F1 drivers' 2023 earnings revealed

Tyler Rowlinson

Wednesday 20 December 2023

World champion Max Verstappen has reportedly topped the F1 drivers’ earnings list for 2023, while arch-rival Lewis Hamilton was denied a bonus for his performances.

After a record-breaking year with 19 wins out of 23 races – plus four Sprint race wins – it is estimated by Forbes that Verstappen received a total of $70 million for his efforts, with $45 million from base salary and an additional $25 million in bonuses for race wins and the championship title.

Lewis Hamilton came in second on the list, who received a bigger base salary than Verstappen at $55 million. However, the Brit did not receive any bonuses and is the only driver of the top ten in the standings to not be paid any bonus.

The third spot went to Fernando Alonso, with the Aston Martin driver receiving a total of $34 million for his efforts.

Max Verstappen tops the Forbes highest earners list for 2023 with $70 million

Lewis Hamilton is the only driver in the top ten to not receive any bonuses for the season

Fernando Alonso racked up $34 million for his efforts in 2023

Hamilton denied bonuses for 2023

Below is the list of the top ten highest-earning drivers from the 2023 season, as per Forbes.

The below ranking specifically omits earnings from business ventures like endorsements.

It concentrates solely on the financial aspects within the realm of the sport, encompassing salaries and bonuses.

1 | Max Verstappen | Salary: $45 million| Bonuses: $25 million 2 | Lewis Hamilton | Salary: $55 million| Bonuses: $0 3 | Fernando Alonso | Salary: $24 million | Bonuses: $10 million 4 | Sergio Perez | Salary: $10 million | Bonuses: $16 million 5 | Charles Leclerc | Salary: $14 million | Bonuses: $5 million 6 | Lando Norris | Salary: $5 million | Bonuses: $10 million 7 | Carlos Sainz | Salary: $8 million | Bonuses: $6 million 8 | George Russell | Salary: $4 million | Bonuses: $5 million 9 | Pierre Gasly | Salary: $5 million | Bonuses: $3 million 10 | Oscar Piastri | Salary: $3 million | Bonuses: $5 million

