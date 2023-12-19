F1 chief reveals 2024 car will undergo radical design change

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 19 December 2023 14:57

Alpine Formula 1 technical director Matt Harman has revealed that the team's car for 2024 will be 'completely new, front-to-back'.

Both Esteban Ocon (Monaco) and Pierre Gasly (Zandvoort) claimed a podium finish during the 2023 season for Alpine.

Yet after the summer break, the team failed to replicate the achievement as they ultimately ended the season down in sixth in the constructors' championship – two places lower than the previous year.

And reflecting on the 2023 season as a whole, Harman has admitted that development path across the year was disappointing for the team, pointing to a radical design change in 2024.

Esteban Ocon secured P3 at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly also made the podium in 2023, this time at the Dutch Grand Prix

Alpine set for completely new F1 car design

"We didn't we didn't do as well as we did on A522,” he said (via Autosport).

“I think we had a great year [in 2022], that year, I think every time we touched the development of the car, we put load, and we took a lot of weight off the car as well. So there was there was a lot of performance to be had.

Alpine are set for a major overhaul of their 2024 F1 car

“As we've got on that asymptote, and we're getting closer to the sorts of loads that we're seeing now, it's becoming more and more tricky, and you've got to get into more and more detail.

“That means we have to be a little bit more careful about how we invest our money. And so I don't think this year has been as successful as the 522.

“I think that's why for the following year's car, we've had to really unlock some real estate again, which is why the car is completely new, front-to-back.

“So I think you'll see that up and down the grid, because the car needs to last for a couple of years while we look for the future."

