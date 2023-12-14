F1 star bemoans major team failure in 2023 season

Shay Rogers

Pierre Gasly has bemoaned Alpine's failure to exploit their full potential in 2023 after a tricky season in which they lagged behind their rivals.

The team finished sixth in the constructors’ championship in a midfield no man's land, 92 points ahead of Williams in seventh and 160 behind Aston Martin in fifth.

Held back by a poor engine, which is as much as 20hp down compared to its rivals, the French outfit struggled at high-speed circuits in particular.

It didn’t prevent Gasly from securing a podium in his first season with the team – scoring an emphatic third place at the crazy Dutch Grand Prix in August.

Pierre Gasly enjoyed a podium at the Dutch Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly grew more comfortable with his Alpine car as the season progressed

Gasly: Alpine failed to reach full potential

And Gasly has now admitted that the F1 team simply could not get the most out of their car during a difficult season.

“Today, we're coming off a season that hasn't been easy for everyone,” he told L’Equippe.

“There are clearly areas for improvement. There is a potential that is there but that has not been well exploited this year.”

With just over two months until the start of the 2024 Formula 1, Gasly will be hoping that Alpine can deliver the desired improvements to compete with the likes of McLaren and Ferrari.

Alpine has one of the sport’s most promising driver line-ups, and if they can start to rebuild after a phase of multiple staffing changes – they could yet spring a surprise challenge at the front.

