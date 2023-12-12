F1 team reveal MAJOR upgrades as car overhauled ahead of 2024

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 12 December 2023 13:57

Alpine, who operate under the Renault umbrella, are actively devising a strategy to bridge the performance gap in their engine for the upcoming 2024 season.

Navigating the complexities of the power unit freeze in F1 proved to be a formidable challenge for the team in 2023, as their plea to level the playing field with rivals was met with rejection.

Bruno Famin, the team's deputy boss, candidly discussed the hurdles Alpine have encountered in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport.

Alpine finished P6 in the 2023 constructors' championship

Bruno Famin says Alpine struggled to blend power and aerodynamics in 2023

Better car expected for 2024

“We were always faced with the conflict between engine performance and aerodynamics," he said.

"The more power we gave the engine, the worse it became for the aerodynamics.

“We recuperate less energy than the competition and therefore produce less electrical power.

“We can improve the energy management software. It won’t give us more horsepower, but it will give us better driving characteristics."

Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon will resume their partnership with Alpine next season

In addition to grappling with engine performance challenges, Alpine also encountered significant obstacles on other fronts.

Technical director Matt Harman elaborated on additional hurdles, adding: “Our [2023] chassis has too much volume. We had another upgrade to the floor on the table, but to take full advantage of it, we would have needed a new chassis.”

Looking ahead, Alpine aims to overcome these challenges by introducing a comprehensive overhaul, including a new chassis, transmission and suspension for the 2024 season.

The team, headquartered in Enstone, UK, underwent notable shifts in management and ownership, navigating a season that witnessed only three substantial upgrades to their car.

Alpine finished the season P6 in the constructors' standings and will hope their upgrades for next season will help them mount a more formidable challenge to the likes of Aston Martin and McLaren, who finished fifth and fourth respectively.

