Former F1 champion makes 'DISASTER' Drive to Survive claim

Nico Rosberg has admitted that while Netflix hit Drive to Survive has been fantastic for Formula 1's viewership figures, he'd have despised being a part of the documentary series.

Rosberg retired at the end of the 2016 F1 season as reigning champion, just a year before the camera crews arrived to start filming the 2018 season of the Netflix show - and told City A.M. that it would've been a 'disaster' for his concentration if he'd had to cope with the cameras.

He did call the new generation of drivers - with the likes of Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lando Norris both breakout stars of the show - 'very exciting' and, despite his obvious reservations, admitted that Drive to Survive has been 'phenomenal' at promoting interest in the sport.

He compared that to Extreme E, the electric off-road series in which he and former team-mate Lewis Hamilton have teams, and admitted that more could be down to promote the fledgling series.

Rosberg: Drive to Survive would have been a disaster

“No, no, no, that would be horrible,” he told City A.M. “That would have been horrible because it would have taken concentration away from me actually winning the championship. That would have been a disaster.

“What F1 did so well with Netflix is that it’s a reality TV show. They got lucky that select individuals like Who is Guenther Steiner? Haas chief and ‘Drive to Survive’ sensation">Guenther Steiner [Haas team principal] or some of the team bosses really accepted to be real, even taking the risks associated with that.

“Formula 1 has had an incredible increase in viewership thanks to social media and Netflix which has been phenomenal, but also thanks to the new generation, which is a very exciting generation.

“That’s been great to see and all of us are tagging along in that a little bit but [electric off-road racing series] Extreme E still needs to find other ways to generate audiences and grow.”

