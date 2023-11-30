F1 benefits from Drive to Survive impact as TV records broken

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 30 November 2023 02:57

Formula 1 saw eight races set US television viewership records during 2023, as it became the second most-viewed F1 season ever in the States.

Netflix sensation Drive to Survive has seen a wave of interest generated for the sport, as a new audience were hooked on the world of F1.

And although the same person won 19 of the 22 races during the 2023 season, the viewing figures in America show that Max Verstappen's dominance has not led to a lack of interest in the sport.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Brawn F1 documentary producers thank Netflix amid 'manufactured' storyline claim

An average of 1.11 million viewers watched the 22 grands prix shown on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC throughout the season, second only to 2022's record-setting average of 1.21 million.

Formula 1 returned to Las Vegas for the first time in over four decades this season

Austin also played host to the second of three F1 races in 2023 back in October

And it was all smiles for Red Bull as they celebrated in Miami, the first US race on the calendar this year

And even though 2023 was just short of 2022's average, races in Saudi Arabia, Monaco, Canada, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Singapore and Mexico all broke US viewership records on TV for their respective grands prix.

F1 on the rise in the US

The rapid rise of the sport since it returned to ESPN platforms in 2018 is remarkable, with the then-average of 554,000 viewers practically doubling to the current figure of 1.11 million in 2023.

Although fans of the sport will be desperate for Verstappen and Red Bull to be challenged in 2024, albeit 2026 perhaps being more realistic with the regulation changes, the numbers show that F1 is going from strength to strength.

Daniel Ricciardo has recently revealed the impact that Drive to Survive has had on his own personal life, with fans getting a look behind the curtain of the McLaren star's life on and off the track.

And Drive to Survive is now not the only F1 documentary on the market, with the Netflix giant joined by the likes of Disney+ in their four-part series re-telling the fairytale that was the 2009 season.

With three races now on the calendar in the States, it is clear to see that the interest in F1 across the pond is only heading in one direction.

READ MORE: F1 introduce strict 2026 car rule to prevent Brawn 2.0