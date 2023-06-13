Key Red Bull man questions FUTURE of Drive To Survive as ratings SOAR

Dan McCarthy

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has questioned the need for more series of Netflix docuseries Drive To Survive, citing improved viewing figures for Formula 1.

The hit show, which offers glimpses of what life is like behind the scenes in F1, has become a hit with existing fans and brought a host of new fans – many of them in the US – to the sport.

Starting from 2018, each season has had a ten-part series produced with episodes focusing on the main talking points at the time.

It has seen a massive increase in viewers over the years, with nearly three times as many people watching the review of the 2022 season compared to the first series showing 2018.

Marko is unconvinced the series has a long-term future however, and claimed increased viewing figures for F1 races themselves could make the show redundant.

Marko has taken part in "Drive To Survive" despite his scepticism

The Red Bull maestro also claimed the show distorts reality.

"Viewership in Formula 1 is increasing dramatically. We're talking about a 20 percent increase in ratings," he told Motorsport-Magazin.

"Some may know the Netflix series, but this has nothing to do with reality.

"It has created a breakthrough for Formula 1 in America and as long as the viewership and interest is there, you can debate whether it makes sense or is necessary."

Marko is not the only Red Bull figure to speak out against "Drive To Survive" in the past with Max Verstappen also highly critical of the production.

He refused to take part in the second, third, and fourth installations of the series, and only agreed to return for Series 5 after reaching an agreement with the producers.

