Drive to Survive legend warns Red Bull over ANGRY Verstappen

One of the stars of hit Formula 1 Netflix series Drive to Survive has issued a warning to Red Bull regarding the future of Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman is putting preparations in place ahead of the 2025 season, as he targets a fifth consecutive drivers' championship.

Having been pushed all the way by McLaren star Lando Norris in 2024, Verstappen knows he can't afford a similar 10-race winless run like the one which threatened to derail his title bid last time around.

But the 27-year-old - who lines up alongside Liam Lawson this year - will have more than Norris to contend with on the track, with the Brit's team-mate Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also aiming to be in the mix.

The same can be said of the Scuderia's latest signing, Lewis Hamilton, who is eyeing up a historic eighth word championship following his sensational switch from Mercedes.

Steiner wary over 'angry Max'

Verstappen will also likely be forced once again to deal with speculation surrounding his future at Red Bull, having been heavily rumoured to be unhappy at the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

While he has consistently dismissed such talk, he appeared to cut a frustrated figure for much of last season amid his struggles, with a number of X-rated rants broadcast over team radio.

And now, former Haas team boss Guenther Steiner has warned Red Bull that he will become 'difficult to manage' should he endure another campaign of frustration.

Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner has issued a warning to Red Bull

Speaking to CNN, the Austrian said: “If he hasn’t got a good car where he can win, he will get very difficult to manage, because he will be vocal if the team is not happy, and an angry Max is not a nice Max.

"But we all know he’s a great driver and will put the effort in to win the races and championship, but it will not be easy.”

When asked what he would tell Verstappen if he was his driver, Steiner - who became a fan favourite following his appearances on Drive to Survive - replied: Steiner: “To stay calm but don’t throw the toys out of the pram after two races if it doesn’t go your way.

"If it is not easy for us at the beginning of the season we need to work hard to be where we want to be, because getting impatient doesn’t help the team.”

