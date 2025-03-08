Drive to Survive series 7 verdict delivered as Netflix show ratings confirmed

Netflix's hit show Drive to Survive has been handed a comprehensive verdict regarding its popularity seven seasons in.

The series, based around the off-track drama that accompanies every Formula 1 season, has been going since 2019, and has boosted the sport's popularity, particularly among US audiences and younger viewers.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel in racing return as NEW F1 team confirmed

READ MORE: Ricciardo given shock F1 driver replacement chance

Season seven was released on Netflix last week, and showcased the enthralling on-track championship battle between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, and the plethora of off-track storylines from 2024, including Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move and the turmoil surrounding Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner.

Carlos Sainz's shock move to Williams following his displacement by Hamilton's Ferrari transfer was also covered in detail, showing the battle between the midfield teams to secure his signature after doors at Mercedes and Red Bull closed for the Spaniard.

Season seven of Drive to Survive covered some huge stories

Drive to Survive shows F1 stars away from the track

Drive to Survive offered popularity verdict

Now, Drive to Survive has been handed a huge boost by GPFans readers, in a recent poll that gained thousands of votes.

The results have been fluctuating over the past few days, with more and more fans issuing their verdicts, but the final results are now in.

63 per cent of voters said that they would watch Drive to Survive season seven, with 57 per cent saying they would binge every episode of the new series.

28 per cent of GPFans readers admitted that they had never watched the series, and weren't planning on starting when the new episodes were released on Netflix.

Nine per cent of voters shared the view that Drive to Survive had become a little stale, having first covered the 2018 F1 season.

The series is showing no signs of stopping just yet, however, with driver and team principal popularity through the roof due to their off-track personalities being on show for fans to see.