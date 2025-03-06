Netflix release new Drive to Survive details ahead of F1 series launch

The hit Netflix Formula 1 series, Drive to Survive will return to the streaming platform on March 7, 2025 (tomorrow) and ahead of the full release – and fans have been handed brand new information.

The 10 new episodes will mark the seventh season of the docuseries, which catapulted the sport's popularity, increasing its presence globally.

Although season 7 is being released just one week before the 2025 campaign kicks off at the Australian Grand Prix, the episodes will cover the drama of the 2024 season, and there was certainly plenty of it.

Heading into the new championship, there are only two teams who have retained the same driver lineup as last season, with the 2024 driver market being thrown into disarray in February last year when Lewis Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari.

The seven-time champion replaced Carlos Sainz at the Scuderia, creating a premature silly season which saw eight teams on the grid opt for a reshuffle of their driver duo, with much of the drama expected to be covered in the new series of Drive to Survive.

The biggest driver move of 2024 will feature heavily in the new Netflix series

Daniel Ricciardo's exit from F1 will be covered in an episode of season 7 of Drive to Survive

F1 fans teased with team switch drama

With under a day to go until F1 fans will have access to all 10 episodes of the new season, Netflix have released the official titles to each episode, accompanying the announcement with a driver profile attached to each episode, teasing fans over the drama to come.

The series could be one of the most exciting yet, with 2024 bringing us team switch drama for Hamilton in the biggest move of his career, a fresh start for many who were uprooted out of their full-time race seat, and a sad goodbye to the star of Drive to Survive, Daniel Ricciardo.

The Aussie racing star was replaced at Red Bull's junior team, Racing Bulls, with just six races to go in the 2024 season. His story will no doubt feature heavily in the new series, with the episode titled 'Elbows Out', set to focus on his struggle and premature exit.

Drive to Survive Season 7 Episode Titles

Here are the 10 episode titles in full that fans can look forward to watching:

Episode 1: Business As Usual

Episode 2: Frenemies

Episode 3: Looking Out for Number 1

Episode 4: Carlos Signs

Episode 5: Le Curse of Leclerc

Episode 6: Wheels of Fortune

Episode 7: In The Heat of The Night

Episode 8: Elbows Out

Episode 9: Under New Management

Episode 10: End Game



