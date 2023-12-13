F1 team turns to Zidane for answers after 2023 campaign

Cal Gaunt

Alpine have turned to French football legend Zinedine Zidane for answers as they debrief their 2023 campaign.

The World Cup winner and Real Madrid icon has been an Alpine ambassador since February.

Zidane hosted Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly in Madrid as they reflected on the 2023 F1 season.

Leveraging his extensive sporting expertise, Zidane contributes to Alpine's Corporate Social Responsibility programs, aiming to enhance gender diversity across all facets of the company, promoting meritocracy in all areas ranging from racing drivers to engineering roles.

Gasly and Ocon meet their hero

But it was Gasly and Ocon who enjoyed picking Zidane's brains the most, and the trio even took to the karting track to add a competitive edge to the day.

“Zinedine is my sporting hero," Gasly said. "So to spend the day with him in Madrid, was a real privilege. In my role as a racing driver, it is important for me to be a good role model for the next generation, whether that be young female racing drivers like Lisa [Billard] and Sukhmani [Khera], or aspiring future race mechanics.

"Even for me, to be with Zinedine, to talk and hear of stories and lessons is so valuable. For that, I am very grateful and already look forward to continuing our work with him.”

Ocon was similarly enthused after meeting Zidane, describing it as a 'memorable day'.

“Today was all about being in the presence of a true sporting legend," he said. "A huge thank you to Zinedine for a really memorable day. I have been a proud ambassador of the team’s CEMA programme since the very beginning as it is a true passion of mine to inspire the next generation of motorsport mechanics.

"I’m very happy that, together with Zinedine, we support again the third edition of CEMA, which will begin very soon. To have the two placement winners from CEMA here today was really great to see and goes to show that Alpine’s CSR projects are amongst the best and gives those deserving of it the right opportunities.”

Zidane wants to pass on knowledge

“It was a great privilege for me to host the Alpine family in Madrid," Zidane said. "It’s also a way to celebrate one year since I joined Alpine. This ambassadorial role, supporting their equal opportunities programmes is of importance to me because of my own path. I am proud to pass on some of my sport life related, and also personal, experiences to Alpine’s Rac(H)er and CEMA programmes.

"While we come from different areas, we each have a common goal in striving for high performance and excellence. Therefore, it is great to be able to share moments, experiences and ideas for the benefit of those involved in these two magnificent and genuinely meaningful programmes.

"I look forward to more days like this in the near future and especially hearing of the success and achievements from Rac(H)er and CEMA in years to come.”

