F1 team boss set to be 'REPLACED' after Belgian GP
F1 team boss set to be 'REPLACED' after Belgian GP
Reports have emerged that a Formula 1 team principal is set to be replaced.
The news comes ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen will seek his first victory since mid-June.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen defied by prediction as Marko delivers 'STUPID' verdict on Red Bull star
READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals plan for F1 future amid Red Bull struggles
With the season set to pause for a summer break following Sunday's race in Spa, teams across the grid are looking to finish the first part of the campaign on a positive note.
Regardless of what happens this weekend, however, one team is planning to make a significant change to their lineup.
More change at Alpine
After enduring a dismal start to the season, Alpine have improved performances in recent months, with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon challenging for points on a more consistent basis.
With things gradually improving on the track, the team have been planning for their future away from the circuit too.
Last month, flamboyant Italian Flavio Briatore made his return to the sport after a long absence, taking on the role of executive advisor.
The team are also considering a change in engine supplier ahead of the upcoming regulation changes in 2026, with Mercedes believed to be a viable option.
READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals plan for F1 future amid Red Bull struggles
Now, in the latest development in what has been a tumultuous season, it is now thought that team principal Bruno Famin will step down from his position after this weekend's race.
The Frenchman took over the role in 2023 in controversial circumstances, replacing Otmar Szafnauer, whose sacking was announced shortly after Friday's practice at the Belgian GP.
The Enstone-based outfit are now looking for their second boss in as many years, with Autosport.com reporting that Hitech GP founder Oliver Oakes is in line to take over.
The 36-year-old currently oversees Hitech's racing teams in F2 and F3, and if appointed, would become the youngest team principal in the paddock.
READ MORE: Ocon F1 team switch CONFIRMED as veteran driver ditched
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Ricciardo suffers worrying spin as Hamilton concerns emerge
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen hit with PENALTY in Belgium as Red Bull suffer double blow
- 1 hour ago
F1 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Stavelot
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton fires dig at Verstappen as F1 champions' spat continues
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Marko delivers 'STUPID' verdict on Red Bull star as F1 team boss set to be 'replaced'
- 3 hours ago
F1 team boss set to be 'REPLACED' after Belgian GP
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep