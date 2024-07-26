F1 team boss set to be 'REPLACED' after Belgian GP

Reports have emerged that a Formula 1 team principal is set to be replaced.

The news comes ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen will seek his first victory since mid-June.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen defied by prediction as Marko delivers 'STUPID' verdict on Red Bull star

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals plan for F1 future amid Red Bull struggles

With the season set to pause for a summer break following Sunday's race in Spa, teams across the grid are looking to finish the first part of the campaign on a positive note.

Regardless of what happens this weekend, however, one team is planning to make a significant change to their lineup.

Bruno Famin is reported to be stepping down from his role as team principal

Famin replaced Otmar Szafnauer after the 2023 Belgian GP

More change at Alpine

After enduring a dismal start to the season, Alpine have improved performances in recent months, with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon challenging for points on a more consistent basis.

With things gradually improving on the track, the team have been planning for their future away from the circuit too.

Last month, flamboyant Italian Flavio Briatore made his return to the sport after a long absence, taking on the role of executive advisor.

The team are also considering a change in engine supplier ahead of the upcoming regulation changes in 2026, with Mercedes believed to be a viable option.

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals plan for F1 future amid Red Bull struggles

Flavio Briatore joined Alpine earlier this year as an executive advisor

Now, in the latest development in what has been a tumultuous season, it is now thought that team principal Bruno Famin will step down from his position after this weekend's race.

The Frenchman took over the role in 2023 in controversial circumstances, replacing Otmar Szafnauer, whose sacking was announced shortly after Friday's practice at the Belgian GP.

The Enstone-based outfit are now looking for their second boss in as many years, with Autosport.com reporting that Hitech GP founder Oliver Oakes is in line to take over.

The 36-year-old currently oversees Hitech's racing teams in F2 and F3, and if appointed, would become the youngest team principal in the paddock.

READ MORE: Ocon F1 team switch CONFIRMED as veteran driver ditched

Related