Gasly gushes over Zidane signing and reveals special link

Pierre Gasly has revealed the special link he has with French icon Zinedine Zidane after the soccer icon signed for his Alpine team on Thursday.

Zizou was a surprise guest as he was unveiled right at the end of a team launch staged predominantly to give a first public showing to the new A523 car.

Zidane was unveiled by Alpine on Thursday night.

The move, bringing Zidane on board as an ambassador, is a major coup for Alpine and it now means Gasly is working with one of his idols.

Gasly reveals Zidane link

Pierre, who moved to Alpine from AlphaTauri after 2022, also shares a very special link to the Real Madrid and France great.

He told Sky Sports F1: “It’s just incredible to have Zinedine Zidane as an ambassador. Personally he was one of my heroes as a kid. I’ve watched him for years.”

“I started football before starting karting, and it was partly the reason why I choose number 10 as well in Formula 1. So It was just incredible backstage before the event started to spend some time with him. I never had the chance before to meet him in person.”

Optimism is high at Alpine after a season where they pipped McLaren for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship, and Gasly believes the addition of Zidane is another statement of intent.

“Just such an inspiring sportsman and manager, and just the values that he shares and the mentality. It’s definitely a fantastic addition to the team and as you say it just shows the ambition of Alpine moving forward.”

