F1 team announce shock DEPARTURE of key figure

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 12 December 2023 19:39

Alpine have announced the departure of their director of racing expansion projects, Davide Brivio, at the end of the year.

Brivio, who joined Alpine as racing director in 2021, will now explore new career opportunities.

Interim sporting director Julian Rouse will continue overseeing the Alpine Academy.

This move follows other mid-season changes, including the departure of team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane after the Belgian Grand Prix, with Bruno Famin serving as interim team principal.

Brivio to pursue other opportunities

“Firstly, we would like to thank Davide for his hard work and commitment over the last three seasons,” said Famin.

“His experience in motorsports has been extremely valuable, especially in the development and progression of the Alpine Academy.

“Davide’s wish is to leave Alpine to pursue other opportunities and we have accepted his desire by mutually agreeing to part ways.

“We extend our best wishes to him in his next chapter of an already impressive career in motorsports.”

Brivio bids Alpine farewell

“It has been a proud chapter in my motorsport career to be involved in Formula 1 with Alpine," Brivio said of his departure.

“I would like to thank Alpine for the opportunity to experience Formula 1 which was my desire and also for the chance to pass on some of my experience in motorsport onto its young drivers in the Alpine Academy.

“I wish the team and the Academy the best in the future and I’m sure we will see many young drivers go on to achieve fantastic things in their careers. To play a small part in some of that success will certainly be something I will cherish.

“I am grateful to Alpine for accommodating my wish to pursue other opportunities which may (and I hope that they will) arise in the future.”

