Hamilton tests new Mercedes and makes big 'power' claim

Dan Ripley

Thursday 21 December 2023 20:57

Lewis Hamilton has suffered behind the wheel of the last two Mercedes F1 cars he has driven in, but his latest venture around the racetrack appears to have restored his vitality.

Since losing out on the F1 title in agonising and controversial fashion at the end of the 2021 season, Hamilton has yet to return to the top step of the podium as Red Bull and rival Max Verstappen have taken a success stranglehold over the sport with back-to-back double world championships.

But the seven-time world champion was thrilled with the latest Mercedes on offer for him to drive, as he took to the race track of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+.

The 38-year-old was left praising the new car over its balance, ability to handle kerbs and smooth steering while also being impressed with its strong “power delivery” that delivered over 220kph.

Mercedes shared the lap with its social media followers, releasing a video where you can share the experience with Hamilton via a 360 degree camera to help bring a more realistic feel to the drive.

Despite going close Lewis Hamilton failed to win for Mercedes in 2023

Lewis Hamilton has now gone two full seasons without winning a Formula 1 race

Lewis Hamilton will now hope to take the title fight back to Max Verstappen in 2024

Hopes for Hamilton

Hamilton will now hope his F1 car for the new season will also bring much more positives as he looks to finally win a record eighth world championship.

The Brit impressed last term to finish best of the rest behind the two Red Bull drivers, and will anticipate a brand new design that can lift him once more into the title fight along with Verstappen who will likely start the season as favourite in a bid to win a fourth straight world championship.

Although Mercedes were runners-up to Red Bull, they still finished a huge 451 points behind the Milton Keynes outfit.

Hamilton though believes that his team can close the gap to Red Bull in 2024 after seeing the team's 2024 car, expected to be called the W15, in the wind tunnel for the first time.

