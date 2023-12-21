Verstappen reveals the one F1 team most likely to rival Red Bull in 2024

Matthew Hobkinson

Max Verstappen has revealed that McLaren could well be Red Bull's biggest threat during the 2024 Formula 1 season, after he admitted just how impressed he was with their recovery from a poor start to the year.

Back in June, McLaren found themselves with just 17 points to their name, languishing in P6 in the constructors' championship.

Fast forward to the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi and McLaren edged out Aston Martin to secure P4 in the team standings.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were the recipients of some much-improved advancements to their MCL60, transforming the car into a regular podium challenger.

Lando Norris secured seven podiums during the 2023 season

Oscar Piastri even claimed victory for McLaren during the Qatar Grand Prix sprint

Max Verstappen is aware of the challenge the McLaren team may bring Red Bull next year

Although it was not enough to surpass Verstappen in the RB19, it is clear that McLaren's change in fortunes piqued the interest of the three-time F1 champion heading into 2024.

Verstappen: McLaren were very impressive

“We were the only team that was really consistent,” he told the Talking Bulls podcast.

“Behind us was really up and down, it was one team second and then another team, so that’s where the battle was quite close.

“It will all depend on how much they improve in the winter time, but in terms of which one was the most impressive behind us from where they started to where they ended was definitely McLaren.

“So it looks like they might be very strong next year.”

