Hamilton bemoans AWFUL Mercedes performance ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale

Shay Rogers

Saturday 25 November 2023 17:57

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his confusion at a total lack of pace at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend after being knocked out of Q2 for the second successive race.

The Mercedes driver has struggled to match team-mate George Russell for pace this weekend and despite holding a commanding 11-9 lead in the qualifying head-to-head two races ago, has drawn 11-11 at the conclusion of the season.

It was Russell that set a last gasp time to go fourth and knock Hamilton out in the dying seconds of Q2 to leave him starting on the cusp of the top ten for the second week in a row.

It’s a curveball in Mercedes’ fight with Ferrari for second place in the constructors’ championship, however Carlos Sainz also suffered a poor session for the Scuderia and will start from 16th for the race.

George Russell left it late to level things in the qualifying head-to-head for 2023

Hamilton: I’ve been awful all weekend

“Not great. Just struggling with balance,” he told Sky Sports F1. “I don’t have any answers and honestly at this point, it is what it is. I mean we set our cars up the same but they don’t read the same so there’s something not quite right on our side.

“I’m sure we’ll deep dive into it but I’ve been awful all weekend, struggled with the car. Two elevenths. Take some good going for me not to get into Q3 so I’ll try and make my way up tomorrow.”

Lewis Hamilton will be hoping that his Mercedes for next season is much improved

The Silver Arrows should have more inspiring race pace, but the Yas Marina circuit is far from the easiest to overtake around on the calendar.

Just four points separate Ferrari from Mercedes heading into the final race of the season on Sunday.

