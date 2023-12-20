Iconic Hamilton memorabilia sells for STAGGERING price at auction

Tyler Rowlinson

Wednesday 20 December 2023 20:57

The race suit worn by Lewis Hamilton when he won his first race in F1 has been sold at auction for $241,300.

Hamilton claimed his maiden win at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada in the sixth round of the championship in 2007, which would mark the first of his 103 Grand Prix victories – the most of any driver in F1 history.

Now, a piece of memorabilia from that historic day has gone to one collector, who has splashed out almost a quarter of a million dollars to make it theirs.

Almost a quarter of a million dollars was spent on Lewis Hamilton's race suit from his first win

Hamilton claimed his first win at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix

Hamilton items sell-well

The seven-time world champion joined McLaren in 2007 and went on to have one of the best rookie seasons in F1 history, taking him just six races to win his first race, having finished on the podium at every other race up to that point.

He narrowly missed out on the title that year by one point to Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen, finishing equal on points with team-mate Fernando Alonso, before winning his maiden title a year later.

The Brit has won 103 Grand Prix in his long F1 career

The suit Hamilton was wearing as he took his first victory has become an adored piece of modern F1 history.

It was sold at auction by RM Sotheby’s, who also auctioned Hamilton’s first Mercedes car from 2013 for a staggering $15.1 million, and it was photomatched by Sports Investors Authentication to make sure it was the real deal.

The Brit’s memorabilia has proven to be incredibly popular in the market with bidders forking out huge sums to get their hands on it, such as a trading card going for close to a million dollars and his W04, which is the second most expensive car sold behind Juan Manuel Fangio’s W196R.

