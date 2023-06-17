Hamilton hits out at Mercedes waste of time at Canada GP

Lauren Sneath

Saturday 17 June 2023 13:27 - Updated: 14:08

Lewis Hamilton has said he felt bad for the fans in Montreal after FP1 was disrupted by issues with CCTV cameras, and an extra-long FP2 was hampered by heavy rain.

The seven-time world champion was the fastest driver in an extra-long FP2 session, after it was extended due to the first session being cut short.

Despite his speedy second session, Hamilton said it had been a ‘strange day’.

He seemed concerned for the fans who had sat in wind and rain, but said it was ‘wicked’ to be back in Canada and that the city was ‘pumping’.

Former champion 'felt really bad for the fans'

Explaining his thoughts about the session, Hamilton told Lawrence Barretto: “It was ok. I think [it was] probably the bumpiest circuit we’ve been on for a long time.

“Bit of a strange day, because obviously we got to miss the first session, [and I] felt really bad for the fans that are out there.

“We had a great crowd already from yesterday, the city’s pumping. I don’t know what happened with the CCTV cameras or something like that.

“I’m glad that we got to go out, and it was nice to have an hour and a half session.”

Hamilton: We’ve definitely got some work to do

The Mercedes showed strong speed around the Montreal track, with Hamilton and his team-mate George Russell running in first and second after FP2.

However, Hamilton felt that the extra-long session could have been used better.

He said: “We haven’t had an hour and a half for a long time, so then I felt like the time was not used optimally. I was just itching to go, just get me out, let’s maximise the time out there.”

He was also effusive in his praise of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, saying: “I love driving this track, it’s mega.

“I loved it – from the moment you leave the pitlane, you’re like ‘yeah this is wicked’.

“The car didn’t feel bad, but I think we’ve definitely got some work to do. Not the greatest, but not the worst by far.

“It’s feeling pretty decent, it’s just bumpy and I think everyone is having struggles with the bumps. So, I think we’ve just go to improve our ride control and a bit of the balance through the corners and I think we will be alright.”

