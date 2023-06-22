Ferrari issue kept causing car to almost STOP during Canadian Grand Prix

Lauren Sneath

Carlos Sainz has said that during the Canadian Grand Prix he had a ‘problem with the clutch’ that made it feel like the car was ‘stopping’.

The Ferrari driver managed P5 in the race, behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, but felt that he was carrying an issue with the clutch.

Apart from this, he said, he was ‘comfortable’ in the car, though found the hard tyre compound difficult to work with.

He told Sky Sports F1: “Towards the end, I had a problem with the clutch, it was touching my leg and causing me to lose time in the middle of the corner.

“I would release the clutch, and it felt like the car was stopping. It happened two or three times, but apart from that, I didn’t have any other issues.”

Tyre difficulties

The Spaniard explained that while the medium tyre compound worked well for him, the harder tyres made life difficult.

He said: “I was comfortable with the medium compound, while I struggled more with the hard one.

“There was less grip, and the car was more unsettled over the curbs, but I’m happy with our pace and rhythm.”

