Hamilton enjoys 'spicy' venue in Brazil with friend

Dan Ripley

Friday 5 January 2024 09:12

Lewis Hamilton has been enjoying some well deserved R&R following a tough Formula 1 campaign in 2023, and has spent the new year relaxing in Brazil.

The seven-time world champion celebrated the new year in style partying in the South American nation with an Instagram model and has since appeared to stay on in the country ahead of a pre-season return next month when Mercedes will unveil their latest challenger to Red Bull.

For now though, the British star who turns 39 on Sunday has been sampling the finest food on offer in Brazil along with long-time friend Daniel Spinz.

According to reports, the pair have been visiting a number of restaurants in the south of Rio this week, with Hamilton having spent the new year in Trancoso.

Lewis Hamilton is without a race win in Formula 1 since 2021

Mercedes went the whole season without a grand prix win for the first time since 2011

Lewis Hamilton will now set his sights on getting back to winning ways

Sampling Brazil's delights

A picture has emerged showing Hamilton along with Spinz and chef of Rio's 'Spicy Fish' restaurant Emerson Kim.

According to reports from a Rio outlet, on recommendation from the chef Hamilton was presented with a meal that included Sashimi, salmon, crispy rice and Black Sheep, a meal that would typically cost over £50.

Hamilton's focus for the year will be on getting back to winning ways having not won a grand prix since the end of 2021.

Team boss Toto Wolff has already started to put the pieces in place ahead of the new season, revealing upcoming talks with Hamilton's team-mate George Russell over goals and plans for 2025 as the team look to challenge Red Bull in the championship.

Lewis at the Japanese restaurant in Rio the other day pic.twitter.com/lxz26ikr3f — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) January 4, 2024

