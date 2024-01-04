Wolff to have 'conversation' with Russell amid Hamilton battle struggles

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 4 January 2024 09:57

As the motorsport world eagerly awaits the unfolding drama of the 2024 Formula 1 season, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff hints at the prospect of yet another intense battle between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

The dynamic duo, now entering their third year together, saw Hamilton emerge victorious in the intra-team rivalry of 2023, securing a 59-point lead over his younger counterpart.

Hamilton's stellar performance, marked by six podium finishes and a brief flirtation with the championship's runner-up spot, contrasted with Russell's acknowledgement of a season that he described as "scrappy".

Despite claiming two podiums, Russell openly expressed relief at bringing the challenging season to a close.

Toto Wolff intends to give George Russell feedback before the new season commences

Hamilton generally outperformed Russell in 2023

Wolff: Russell is strong

Now, Wolff has revealed plans for a constructive and insightful dialogue with Russell to help him get over 2023 and look ahead to 2024.

“We will have a good conversation,” he said.

“Everybody needs some feedback. He’s a very strong character, and he came out of the summer very strong.

“He changed his approach a little bit, and that was good, and then it swung the other way around and Lewis performed extraordinarily well.”

