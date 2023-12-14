Hamilton and Russell 'trying to understand' WORRYING Mercedes trend

Shay Rogers

Thursday 14 December 2023 10:57 - Updated: 11:24

George Russell has revealed his confusion at the difference in pace between himself and Lewis Hamilton at different times throughout 2023.

Big swings in form between the two Silver Arrows drivers were underlined by massive gaps in qualifying for some grands prix.

While the team have been pushing to make up for any deficit they suffered to faster teams ahead, it does not explain the sometimes six or seven-tenth gap between the two British drivers on Saturdays.

Although there were plenty of fluctuations, the drivers were separated by just 0.017 seconds in Lewis Hamilton’s favour on average, a gap only bettered by Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

George Russell remains Mercedes' last winner after a tricky 2023 season

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell and well matched over the course of the Formula 1 season in qualifying

Russell: We want to figure it out

“It's definitely something we've noticed,” Russell said. “Lewis and I, over the course of the year, I don't think we've ever been at the same pace.

“Over the last few years our qualifying record is almost the same. But it's either one driver is six-tenths ahead of the other. So, it's something we're trying to understand.

“I think often when you're slightly on the backfoot as a driver, you're chasing to close that gap. Sometimes in doing so, you take a step backwards rather than actually close that gap naturally.

Lewis Hamilton did manage to take a pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix this season

“It’s something I'm trying to figure out myself and I'm sure he’s trying to figure out as well.”

2024 will be George Russell’s third season alongside Lewis Hamilton, with the two having worked well together in their first few seasons together.

They form one of the sport’s most exciting pairings and fans are hoping that Mercedes will be able to up their game and challenge Red Bull after a couple of off the boil years.

