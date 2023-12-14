Hamilton and Russell 'trying to understand' WORRYING Mercedes trend
Hamilton and Russell 'trying to understand' WORRYING Mercedes trend
George Russell has revealed his confusion at the difference in pace between himself and Lewis Hamilton at different times throughout 2023.
Big swings in form between the two Silver Arrows drivers were underlined by massive gaps in qualifying for some grands prix.
While the team have been pushing to make up for any deficit they suffered to faster teams ahead, it does not explain the sometimes six or seven-tenth gap between the two British drivers on Saturdays.
Although there were plenty of fluctuations, the drivers were separated by just 0.017 seconds in Lewis Hamilton’s favour on average, a gap only bettered by Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.
Russell: We want to figure it out
“It's definitely something we've noticed,” Russell said. “Lewis and I, over the course of the year, I don't think we've ever been at the same pace.
“Over the last few years our qualifying record is almost the same. But it's either one driver is six-tenths ahead of the other. So, it's something we're trying to understand.
“I think often when you're slightly on the backfoot as a driver, you're chasing to close that gap. Sometimes in doing so, you take a step backwards rather than actually close that gap naturally.
“It’s something I'm trying to figure out myself and I'm sure he’s trying to figure out as well.”
2024 will be George Russell’s third season alongside Lewis Hamilton, with the two having worked well together in their first few seasons together.
They form one of the sport’s most exciting pairings and fans are hoping that Mercedes will be able to up their game and challenge Red Bull after a couple of off the boil years.
