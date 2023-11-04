Russell issues Mercedes podium claim despite shock from F1 rivals

Cal Gaunt

George Russell has admitted that a podium is still firmly the target for Mercedes at the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend, despite Aston Martin's resurgence.

Russell had gone fastest in Q2 but could only muster P6 in the final session as severe storms led to Q3 getting red-flagged with four minutes to go.

The British driver was +0.863s behind Max Verstappen on pole and believes he and team-mate Lewis Hamilton would have fared better had it not been for the rapidly changing and wild weather conditions at Interlagos.

George Russell was disappointed to qualify P6 but believes Mercedes can build on their position come Sunday

George Russell says he 'had no grip' when the rain came at Interlagos

Russell frustrated but looking ahead to Sunday

“This is absolutely crazy," he told Sky Sports F1. "I have never ever seen a change of weather so drastically as that. I was really disappointed with the lap, on my lap I was just sliding around, I had no grip. I didn’t see that much rain on my visor.

"I was a second off and I actually wanted to pit because I was confident I was going to be last and ended up P6.

"While it was disappointing and frustrating, P6 is definitely not a bad place to start. Team did a great job, car’s been performing well here and we know it’s all about race pace."

George Russell admits he was 'surprised' to see Aston Martin return to form in Brazil

“For sure [Mercedes' target is] a podium," added Russell. "Aston seem to have found their form again, that was surprising where they’ve come from.

"Hopefully our race pace will be better than theirs. All to play for.”

