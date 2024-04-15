Alonso hints at another EXTENSION to F1 career

Fernando Alonso has hinted at an audacious ambition following a contract extension with Aston Martin.

After a stellar 2023 campaign that saw him snag eight podium finishes and a coveted fourth-place finish in the drivers' championship, Alonso ended rumours of retirement and a move to a rival team by extending his contract with the Silverstone outfit earlier this week.

This extension secures his seat for at least until the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Currently sitting in eighth place with 24 points, the 42-year-old remains a force to be reckoned with. In fact, he is about to make history.

By the end of the 2026 season, Alonso will be 45, making him the oldest driver to compete in F1 since Graham Hill back in 1975.

However, it seems Alonso himself has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

Alonso has extended with Aston Martin

Alonso claimed eight podiums in 2023

Alonso staying open and honest around future

Following the fourth round of the season in Japan, where he finished a strong sixth, the Spaniard took the decision to renew his contract after being linked with a move to top teams.

When asked in quotes reported by Motorsport.com about his age and future plans, Alonso said, "It's true, I'll be 45 or more and keep racing," prompting the question about whether the Spaniard could yet sign another extension further down the line.

However, he emphasised a commitment to transparency and performance, saying, "If one day I feel that I'm not motivated, not in good shape or not fast... I think I have a very honest relationship with Aston.

"I will be the first one to raise my hand and say: 'You know, I have maybe lost here or there' and we will find solutions.

"But I don't see that coming for the next few years," Alonso added.

"As I said in Japan, probably one of my best races ever maybe happened just five days ago, so I'm feeling good. I don't see any problem there."

