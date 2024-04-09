close global

Alonso snubs top F1 seat in brutal takedown

Fernando Alonso has hinted at a possible exit from Formula 1 following a solid performance at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Spaniard's future in the sport beyond 2024 has been thrown into some doubt of late, with the 42-year-old's current contract with the Aston Martin team due to expire at the end of the season.

His stunning performances have led to rumours linking him with top seats up and down the paddock, including with world champions Red Bull.

Alonso has also been speculated to be in the running for Lewis Hamilton's soon-to-be-vacant Mercedes seat, after the seven-time world champion announced a shock switch to Ferrari ahead of 2025.

Fernando Alonso claimed eight podiums in 2023
Fernando Alonso is unsure on his future in the sport

Alonso unsure on F1 future

Although having not won a race since the 2013 Spanish GP, Alonso is still considered to be one of the best drivers on the F1 grid, and he himself proclaimed that his 2023 season, where he managed to claim eight podiums, was his 'best season ever.'

Now, the two-time world champion is frustrated that his brilliant performances are only rewarded with a solid points finish, after managing to bring his Aston Martin home in sixth at the Japanese GP.

"It goes either way," he told Sky Sports after the race about his future.

"I have a lot of fun, which is great to keep on racing. I had one of my best weekends ever, I think driving, and I am 44 seconds behind the leader. It doesn't feel attractive in the same time, so let's see.

When posed that this could be a factor to spur him on into chasing down a spot at Mercedes, Alonso replied with a brutal takedown of the Brackley-based squad: "That's a very good question, but Mercedes is behind us so it doesn't feel that attractive."

