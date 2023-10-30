F1 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - storms threaten Sao Paulo weekend

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 30 October 2023 22:57

Formula 1 heads to Sao Paulo this weekend for its third and final instalment of the competition's triple-header, as the teams prepare for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

George Russell claimed victory at Interlagos last year, and Mercedes will no doubt be desperate for a repeat performance from either him or Lewis Hamilton on Sunday.

That race was the last time the Silver Arrows celebrated a P1 in the sport, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull holding a vice-like grip on F1 ever since.

The Dutchman made it 16 wins last time out in Mexico and no doubt has his eye on victory number 17 in Brazil.

But how might the weather affect the drivers? As the weekend approaches, here is the forecast...

Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

Friday currently holds the weekend's most concerning weather, with FP1 due to be held in 30 degree Celsius heat with a 40 per cent chance of thundery showers.

Being a sprint weekend, the one and only practice session will be vital for teams and drivers in their bid to gain as much data as possible.

In what could be a disrupted session, the skies also bring a threat of rain to qualifying, with a 37 per cent chance of precipitation expected in the final event of the day.

Saturday

Things should calm down as the weekend progresses, but scattered showers remain a threat for Saturday's sprint action.

The shootout currently has a 20 per cent chance of rain with slightly cooler temperatures of 27 degrees Celsius.

And although only marginal, the chance of rain increases for the sprint race itself, as drivers and teams keep tabs on their weather radars for what is set to be a 22 per cent threat of light showers.

Sunday

Sunday's feature race is, at the moment, set to be a clear day with no rain whatsoever expected to fall on the circuit for the weekend's conclusion.

Temperatures will also cool to just 23 degrees for lights out, with winds remaining very light at just eight miles per hour.

Although the main race may well be dry, fans could be treated to a jumbled-up grid for those who get their strategy right in what could be a chaotic qualifying on Friday.

