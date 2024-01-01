Cal Gaunt

Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes F1 team are intensifying efforts to ensure the W15 model delivers strong performances in the upcoming 2024 season.

This pre-season is pivotal for Mercedes, as they strive to rebound from two lacklustre years and design a car capable of competing for championships. This must be done quickly, too, with the impending 2026 regulatory changes, necessitating meticulous preparation for the new car well in advance.

Toto Wolff's team faces a significant challenge of swift improvement with the existing cars to catch up with Red Bull this season, as a failure to do so would diminish their prospects for 2025. With Hamilton's contract expiring in 2025, the seven-time champion is banking on a rapid turnaround.

The lessons learned from last year's campaign are expected to inform the development of a largely new car for the 2024 season, signalling a departure from the 'zeropod' philosophy acknowledged by James Allison's return to the team.

Hamilton motivating team

Speaking after the season ended, Hamilton reflected on his increased activity in the team.

“I’m in the factory much more often now, having meetings with all the department heads to try and motivate and encourage them all,” he explained, as per Motorsport Total.

“I talk to them, show them where we need to improve and what direction we need to go in. I just try to help them be positive and to say we can do it.

“I also looked closely at other vehicles and asked a lot of questions just to stimulate ideas.”

