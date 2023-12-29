Wolff hypes up Mercedes W15 with sights set on Red Bull

Cal Gaunt

Friday 29 December 2023

Toto Wolff is anticipating the performance potential of the revamped Mercedes W15 next season.

Having acknowledged the team's admission of pursuing the wrong car concept with the W13 and W14 during the initial years of the ground-effect regulations, Mercedes are now adopting a new philosophy for the upcoming season.

The all-new W15, set to be unveiled on Valentines Day, represents a departure from the 2023 model, despite performance improvements unlocked during the season.

Following two years of efforts to narrow the gap to Red Bull with the 'zeropod' concept, former technical director Mike Elliott has handed over responsibilities to James Allison.

Mercedes struggled to match Red Bull with their W14 car in 2023

Toto Wolff is expecting big things from the W15 in 2024

Wolff: We have to keep momentum

Having learned valuable lessons from the inconsistent performance of the 2022 and 2023 cars, Wolff has expressed confidence that Mercedes is better positioned for success in 2024.

“We have a gap to the leaders,” he explained to Sky Sports F1. But the two teams, at Brixworth and Brackley, are so motivated.

"We have so many good things in the pipeline, so many new things, and, with all the learning we had, [we are] really in a good place to see what’s coming together.

“[We have] got to take the momentum now from the P2 in the championship and take the momentum to the factories.”

Toto Wolff is hoping Christian Horner and Red Bull will plateau next season

Wolff: Monumental endeavour coming up

As Mercedes shifts strategy for 2024, Red Bull's upcoming car is an evolution of the RB19. Acknowledging 'diminishing returns', Christian Horner anticipates challenges for Red Bull.

Wolff is hopeful that Red Bull's development has plateaued, providing opportunities for competing teams.

“Let’s be honest, they [Red Bull] have a gap because they got well out of the blocks with the new regulations,” Wolff said.

“In order to catch up, that’s a monumental endeavour.

“At a certain stage, hopefully, they level off with their development speed and we can catch up. It’s not only adding a tenth of downforce or so, our car had a fundamental problem.

“It’s unstable, the drivers have no confidence in the car and, if we can dial that out, then I think we can make that step forward like other teams have done.”

