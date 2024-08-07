Audi F1 project eyeing SHOCK signing as McLaren driver emerges as target
Audi's Formula 1 project are eyeing a shock move for one of McLaren's drivers as they seek a team-mate for Nico Hulkenberg.
Audi are set to enter the sport in 2026 when they take over fully at Kick Sauber, but their influence within the team is already being wielded.
Hulkenberg has already been snapped up to drive for the team next season, for example, with the German undoubtedly an Audi hire.
Audi had reportedly been targeting Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, with the Spaniard set to exit the Italian team to make way for Lewis Hamilton at the end of 2024. However, in a crushing blow, Sainz rejected the project, instead signing with current F1 strugglers Williams.
Audi F1 eyeing McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto
Despite that blow, off-track, the team have been making solid progress, with the acquisitions of Mattia Binotto and highly-regarded Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.
Now, in somewhat of a shock twist given the experienced and established nature of their other targets, it has emerged that the German project could take a different approach, with reports claiming they are interested in McLaren junior star Gabriel Bortoleto.
That is according to Formu1a.uno, who report that the German brand is open to the idea of hiring what would be the rookie driver for 2025 due to the low pressure within the team given its current position on the grid.
Bortoleto has been a McLaren junior driver since October 2023 and currently competes in the Formula 2 championship having scooped the Formula 3 crown last year.
In the 2024 standings, the Brazilian is currently second, trailing Red Bull junior star Isack Hadjar by 36 points.
Of course, Bortoleto is not the only name to be linked with the vacancy at Sauber/Audi. Current Sauber incumbent Valtteri Bottas remains a candidate and has been tipped by some to secure the open seat.
