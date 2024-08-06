Ricciardo SNUBBED for RB rival in F1 summer break debate
Daniel Ricciardo's Visa Cash App RB team-mate has won the latest battle between the pair during this season's summer break.
Yuki Tsunoda has already got the better of the eight-time Formula 1 race winner on the track in 2024, and currently holds a 10-point advantage in the drivers' championship.
The Japanese star's recent displays have been rewarded with a contract extension at RB, while Ricciardo's future remains in the balance following a series of underwhelming results.
The 35-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since joining the team in 2023, struggling to find the form that made him such an exciting prospect at the start of his career.
With only a handful of seats available on the grid for next year, the ex-Red Bull racer is under increasing pressure to convince F1 bosses that he still has what it takes to compete at the top level.
Bottas names dream driver lineup
Now, one of his rivals has delivered another blow in a season of low moments, after selecting which F1 drivers would feature in his dream band lineup.
In an entertaining interview posted on F1's official website, Sauber star Valtteri Bottas opted to leave Ricciardo's name off the list - but did include his team-mate Tsunoda.
Bottas said: "I would go for Yuki and Zhou because they both do karaoke, so they would be the duet singing. Then…there’s somebody who’s played drums or guitar or something."
When the interviewer suggested Ricciardo as a potential option, the Finn responded: "Ah no, actually, I would go for Lewis [Hamilton].
"He’s big into music, so he would be the mixer guy - that’s a good combination."
