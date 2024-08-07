close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari prediction emerges as Newey ‘AGREEMENT’ set to be announced

A Formula 1 legend has predicted Lewis Hamilton's time at Ferrari to be an 'emotional rollercoaster' in an intriguing take on the driver transfer.

Newey delivers MAJOR Ferrari blow as 'agreement' with rivals set to be announced

Adrian Newey finally looks to have decided on his next F1 move, with an announcement timeline also revealed.

Hamilton pictured with A-LIST celebrity in surprise Olympics link-up

Lewis Hamilton is clearly making the most of his summer break with a trip to the Olympics where he has been pictured with an A-List celebrity in a surprise link-up.

Piastri's mum reveals son's 'ROASTING' caused by hilarious school snub

Oscar Piastri's mum has revealed the reason behind her infamous Twitter account, with Oscar firmly to blame.

Mercedes reveal F1 summer break staffing ISSUES

Mercedes are dealing with a staff shortage during the summer break it seems, with the team having revealed a bizarre post on the situation.

