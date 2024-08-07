F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari prediction emerges as Newey ‘AGREEMENT’ set to be announced
F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari prediction emerges as Newey ‘AGREEMENT’ set to be announced
A Formula 1 legend has predicted Lewis Hamilton's time at Ferrari to be an 'emotional rollercoaster' in an intriguing take on the driver transfer.
Newey delivers MAJOR Ferrari blow as 'agreement' with rivals set to be announced
Adrian Newey finally looks to have decided on his next F1 move, with an announcement timeline also revealed.
Hamilton pictured with A-LIST celebrity in surprise Olympics link-up
Lewis Hamilton is clearly making the most of his summer break with a trip to the Olympics where he has been pictured with an A-List celebrity in a surprise link-up.
Piastri's mum reveals son's 'ROASTING' caused by hilarious school snub
Oscar Piastri's mum has revealed the reason behind her infamous Twitter account, with Oscar firmly to blame.
Mercedes reveal F1 summer break staffing ISSUES
Mercedes are dealing with a staff shortage during the summer break it seems, with the team having revealed a bizarre post on the situation.
Latest News
Audi F1 project eyeing SHOCK signing as McLaren driver emerges as target
- 38 minutes ago
Verstappen linked with STUNNING F1 transfer after Newey deal 'agreed'
- 1 hour ago
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo snubbed for rival as team chief hints at mid-season driver SACKING - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
- Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo SNUBBED for RB rival in F1 summer break debate
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep