Hamilton pictured with A-LIST celebrity in surprise link-up
Hamilton pictured with A-LIST celebrity in surprise link-up
Lewis Hamilton has been spotted mixing with one of the world's biggest stars at this summer's Olympic Games.
With Formula 1 currently midway through its summer break, the seven-time world champion is enjoying some downtime after what has been a chaotic first part of the season.
F1 HEADLINES: Perez EXIT predicted as Red Bull chief gives SHOCK reason for future decision
READ MORE: Shock Vettel return opens up after major twist at F1 team
The Mercedes star shocked the sporting world in February of this year, announcing that he was set to join Ferrari in 2025.
His early season results appeared to justify that decision, scoring just 42 points from his opening seven grands prix.
However, having been agonisingly close to securing a first podium of the campaign in Canada, the Brit has enjoyed a significant upturn in form.
Wins at Silverstone and Spa - in addition to a number of podium finishes - have seen the 39-year-old catapult up the drivers' standings, and have reminded everyone why he is widely considered to be one of the best drivers in the sport's history.
Champion cheers on close friend
Ahead of his final chapter with Mercedes, Hamilton has been in Paris to take in some of the Olympic action.
The 105-time race winner is in the French capital in support of his close friend Miles Chamley-Watson, who was competing in the men's fencing event.
The American - a two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist - failed to get on the podium this time around, but was hailed by Hamilton for his efforts.
Hamilton watched the bronze medal match alongside A-list celebrity and rap royalty Snoop Dogg, with the pair spotted catching up before the event got underway.
Snoop Dogg has been present throughout the Olympics in Paris, with the American rapper having even carried the Olympic torch prior to the games getting underway.
American Winter Olympic legend Shaun White was also seated in the box, alongside Snoop Dogg's son Cordelle Broadus and actress Nina Dobrev.
READ MORE: Newey delivers MAJOR Ferrari blow as 'agreement' with rivals set to be announced
READ MORE: Ricciardo issues FIERY response to F1 champion after astonishing claims
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton pictured with A-LIST celebrity in surprise link-up
- 52 minutes ago
Ricciardo SNUBBED for RB rival in F1 summer break debate
- 1 hour ago
F1 champion predicts Hamilton 'emotional rollercoaster' at Ferrari
- 2 hours ago
Mercedes reveal F1 summer break staffing ISSUES
- 3 hours ago
Piastri's mum reveals son's 'ROASTING' caused by hilarious school snub
- Today 18:57
Newey delivers MAJOR Ferrari blow as 'agreement' with rivals set to be announced
- Today 17:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep