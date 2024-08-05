Hamilton hails Olympic 'brother' with AMAZING Instagram post from Paris

Lewis Hamilton has been spotted basking in the action of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, cheering on his 'brother'.

With Formula 1 currently in its summer break, drivers have been returning to their everyday lives, with Hamilton once again engaged in a number of extravagant activities, including being seen with American rap sensation Snoop Dog.

Hamilton and Snoop Dog have been huge features at the Olympics, being spotted at a number of events throughout the two-week sporting festival.

A seven-time F1 world champion, Hamilton has even recently called for racing to become an Olympic sport, calling for drivers to be given equal machinery, which would allow it to qualify as an Olympic event.

Hamilton's Olympic appearance

Now, Hamilton has been spotted watching the fencing, with his great friend Miles Chamley-Watson competing in the men's event.

Chamley-Watson is an Olympic medallist, and boasts 13 Pan American titles and one individual world title.

In Paris, Chamley-Watson failed to claim a medal in the men's team foil, but still made Hamilton proud with his performances.

Losing in the bronze medal match against France, Hamilton consoled Team USA athlete Chamley-Watson, and took to Instagram after the event to commend his friend's achievements.

"Such an amazing experience to be at the Olympics to and feel the energy of the crowd," Hamilton said.

"The dedication, focus and resilience of these competitors is incredible to witness up close. @fencer, I’m so proud of you brother. The challenges you’ve faced and overcome to get here is nothing short of amazing. Adversity makes us stronger and from it we learn our greatest lessons. The best is yet to come 💥🤺."

