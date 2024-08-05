Hamilton hails Olympic 'brother' with AMAZING Instagram post from Paris
Hamilton hails Olympic 'brother' with AMAZING Instagram post from Paris
Lewis Hamilton has been spotted basking in the action of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, cheering on his 'brother'.
With Formula 1 currently in its summer break, drivers have been returning to their everyday lives, with Hamilton once again engaged in a number of extravagant activities, including being seen with American rap sensation Snoop Dog.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen makes 'NEW TEAM' admission as F1 star reveals Hamilton target
READ MORE: Hamilton teases AMAZING Olympics debut as 'natural' skill revealed
Hamilton and Snoop Dog have been huge features at the Olympics, being spotted at a number of events throughout the two-week sporting festival.
A seven-time F1 world champion, Hamilton has even recently called for racing to become an Olympic sport, calling for drivers to be given equal machinery, which would allow it to qualify as an Olympic event.
Hamilton's Olympic appearance
Now, Hamilton has been spotted watching the fencing, with his great friend Miles Chamley-Watson competing in the men's event.
Chamley-Watson is an Olympic medallist, and boasts 13 Pan American titles and one individual world title.
In Paris, Chamley-Watson failed to claim a medal in the men's team foil, but still made Hamilton proud with his performances.
Losing in the bronze medal match against France, Hamilton consoled Team USA athlete Chamley-Watson, and took to Instagram after the event to commend his friend's achievements.
"Such an amazing experience to be at the Olympics to and feel the energy of the crowd," Hamilton said.
"The dedication, focus and resilience of these competitors is incredible to witness up close. @fencer, I’m so proud of you brother. The challenges you’ve faced and overcome to get here is nothing short of amazing. Adversity makes us stronger and from it we learn our greatest lessons. The best is yet to come 💥🤺."
READ MORE: Hamilton issued DIRE Ferrari warning by future team-mate
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton WARNED as Ricciardo issues fiery response to F1 champion - GPFans F1 Recap
- 58 minutes ago
Hamilton hails Olympic 'brother' with AMAZING Instagram post from Paris
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo issues FIERY response to F1 champion after astonishing claims
- 2 hours ago
Cullen offers FASCINATING insight into motorsport role
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull chief gives SHOCK Verstappen reason for Perez F1 future decision
- Yesterday 20:27
Newey DAZZLES in red as he celebrates with agent
- Yesterday 19:42
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep