F1 champion predicts Hamilton 'emotional rollercoaster' at Ferrari

A Formula 1 champion has claimed Lewis Hamilton’s time at Ferrari will be an ‘emotional rollercoaster’ after identifying the flaws of the seven-time title winner.

Hamilton will join the legendary team next season, after a difficult few years at Mercedes where they have struggled against their rivals.

The Brit frequently bemoaned the performance of his W15 at the beginning of the season, and even described his start to the season as his ‘worst’ start ever.

Hamilton’s misery was further compounded by being consistently out-qualified by his team-mate, George Russell, which led to speculation of favouritism due to Hamilton’s pending exit.

Lewis Hamilton had a woeful start to his 2024 season

Lewis Hamilton struggled to match his team-mate George Russell in qualifying

Will Lewis Hamilton struggle at Ferrari?

However, since both Mercedes cars have received upgrades, both Hamilton and Russell have been in the mix with McLaren and Red Bull at the front of the grid.

Hamilton remains the only driver, other than Max Verstappen, to have won multiple races this season, after inheriting the victory in Belgium from his disqualified team-mate.

In a recent interview, 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve discussed how Hamilton will be impacted when he joins Ferrari.

"Lewis Hamilton will be an emotional rollercoaster at Ferrari," he said to Instant Casino.

"He seems to be very emotional in his driving, in the highs and lows, and it seems to affect him quite a lot.

"You can tell he was on a roll and in the zone at Silverstone – he hasn’t been in the zone like that for a while.

Jacques Villeneuve criticises Lewis Hamilton's 'swings in moods'

"Every season he’s driven, Hamilton has had ups and downs, he’s never had a season like Max Verstappen.

"There’s always swings in his moods, it might be self-doubt but I’m not sure.

"Most of the season, it’s looked like Hamilton was accepting defeat to George Russell, which is weird.

"In Silverstone, his killer instinct was bad and he made the difference in the rain. That’s the champion we know, he knows how to take hold of an occasion."

