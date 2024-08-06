F1 champion predicts Hamilton 'emotional rollercoaster' at Ferrari
F1 champion predicts Hamilton 'emotional rollercoaster' at Ferrari
A Formula 1 champion has claimed Lewis Hamilton’s time at Ferrari will be an ‘emotional rollercoaster’ after identifying the flaws of the seven-time title winner.
Hamilton will join the legendary team next season, after a difficult few years at Mercedes where they have struggled against their rivals.
F1 HEADLINES: Perez EXIT predicted as Red Bull chief gives SHOCK reason for future decision
READ MORE: Newey delivers MAJOR Ferrari blow as 'agreement' with rivals set to be announced
The Brit frequently bemoaned the performance of his W15 at the beginning of the season, and even described his start to the season as his ‘worst’ start ever.
Hamilton’s misery was further compounded by being consistently out-qualified by his team-mate, George Russell, which led to speculation of favouritism due to Hamilton’s pending exit.
Will Lewis Hamilton struggle at Ferrari?
However, since both Mercedes cars have received upgrades, both Hamilton and Russell have been in the mix with McLaren and Red Bull at the front of the grid.
Hamilton remains the only driver, other than Max Verstappen, to have won multiple races this season, after inheriting the victory in Belgium from his disqualified team-mate.
In a recent interview, 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve discussed how Hamilton will be impacted when he joins Ferrari.
"Lewis Hamilton will be an emotional rollercoaster at Ferrari," he said to Instant Casino.
"He seems to be very emotional in his driving, in the highs and lows, and it seems to affect him quite a lot.
"You can tell he was on a roll and in the zone at Silverstone – he hasn’t been in the zone like that for a while.
READ MORE: Hamilton and Newey Ferrari theory revealed ahead of 2025 switch
"Every season he’s driven, Hamilton has had ups and downs, he’s never had a season like Max Verstappen.
"There’s always swings in his moods, it might be self-doubt but I’m not sure.
"Most of the season, it’s looked like Hamilton was accepting defeat to George Russell, which is weird.
"In Silverstone, his killer instinct was bad and he made the difference in the rain. That’s the champion we know, he knows how to take hold of an occasion."
READ MORE: Damning Verstappen theory issued as Red Bull 'UNRAVEL'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton pictured with A-LIST celebrity in surprise link-up
- 53 minutes ago
Ricciardo SNUBBED for RB rival in F1 summer break debate
- 1 hour ago
F1 champion predicts Hamilton 'emotional rollercoaster' at Ferrari
- 2 hours ago
Mercedes reveal F1 summer break staffing ISSUES
- 3 hours ago
Piastri's mum reveals son's 'ROASTING' caused by hilarious school snub
- Today 18:57
Newey delivers MAJOR Ferrari blow as 'agreement' with rivals set to be announced
- Today 17:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep