Mercedes facing shock DISQUALIFICATION as Hamilton set for nervous wait

George Russell has been referred to the stewards after his car was confirmed to be below the minimum weight at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes was weighed at 796.5kg which is 1.5kg below the minimum weight allowance.

Russell's W15 was initially weighed at the minimum weight of 798kg, however when his car was weighed again it was found to be below the minimum.

Both instances were witnessed and confirmed by Russell, as he awaits news from the stewards.

George Russell crossed the finish line in P1

Will George Russell be disqualified?

The Brit held off his team-mate Lewis Hamilton to take a stunning win at Spa, but this breach of the regulations could cost him his victory.

The media, including GPFans, spoke to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff about the weight discrepancy, but could not comment until the stewards made their decision.

"It’s been reported to the stewards that there is a weight discrepancy," Wolff said.

"We will see what the stewards will decide."

Russell only made one pit stop during the Belgian GP, and Wolff was asked whether the weight issue was to do with the tyres.

"I can’t comment because the stewards haven’t given their verdict but clearly it was unexpected to run with one tyre throughout the race, so let’s see what they say," Wolff added.

Toto Wolff remains positive despite potential disqualification

"We have to take it on the chin if the stewards decide against ourselves.

"A mistake has happened, or could have happened, and 1-2 would have been a great result going into the summer break.

"The positive is that we had two cars that were the benchmark, with two different strategies, who would have said that a month ago?"

"If the stewards deem it to be a breach of regulations then it is what it is. We have to learn from that and as a team there are more positives to take."

The stewards confirmed the weight breach, and that Russell has been disqualified from the Belgian GP.

