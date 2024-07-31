Damning Verstappen theory issued as Red Bull 'UNRAVEL'
An ex-Formula 1 race winner has delivered a damning theory on Max Verstappen and his current situation at Red Bull.
The Red Bull racer is currently on course to clinch a fourth consecutive world title, but has been far from his dominant best in what has been an uncharacteristically up-and-down season for the Dutchman.
After winning seven of the opening ten races, the 26-year-old has suffered a surprise dip in form of late and has now gone four grands prix without victory.
Furthermore, the dominant pace the Red Bull car showed at one point earlier in the season has now evaporated, with some of their rivals having significantly closed the gap.
Is Verstappen 'losing respect'' for Red Bull?
Verstappen has cut a frustrated figure in recent months, fueling speculation that he isn't happy at his current team.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has made no secret of his desire to bring Verstappen to the team, who have a huge void to fill given seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton's impending move to Ferrari.
Now, three-time F1 race winner Johnny Herbert has opened up on the possibility of Verstappen making a shock switch to his rivals, and claimed that he is 'losing respect' for his current employers in a damning assessment.
"I can see Red Bull starting to unravel," Herbert explained, speaking to TopOffShoreBooks.com. "We all see the performances of McLaren and Mercedes doing a brilliant job coming from the relative back of the pack to winning races,"
"Red Bull have still got a quick car but in a race scenario they were on the back foot. It is very hard to turn around a situation that Red Bull find themselves within a season where they have gone from dominating to struggling to make the podium.
"Max and Jos [Verstappen] have said that they will be looking towards 2026. Where would they be looking? There’s only one place really, and that is Mercedes.
"Toto Wolff is desperate to get Max on the books - the stars are aligning for a move there.
"Max sounds like a driver who is starting to lose respect for Red Bull - he is making a few mistakes, the car is not performing like it was."
Despite the aforementioned speculation, Verstappen has already confirmed he will remain with the Milton Keynes-based outfit next season, but his future beyond 2025 remains unclear.
It must also be stressed that at this stage, despite their current runless victory, both Verstappen and Red Bull top the drivers' and constructors' standings in F1.
