Verstappen lashes out at critics with FIERY outburst

Max Verstappen has lashed out at his critics at the Belgian Grand Prix after recent comments regarding his on-track conduct.

The champion came under scrutiny for his antics at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he delivered a tirade of X-rated team radio messages to his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase.

Verstappen hit out at Red Bull’s strategy as he languished behind the McLarens for most of the race, his frustrations culminating in a collision with Lewis Hamilton.

Attempting an overtake into Turn 1, the Dutchman locked up and launched his car into the air, with the stewards placing him under investigation.

The Hungarian Grand Prix was difficult for Max Verstappen

Christian Horner initiated 'clear the air talk's between Verstappen and Lambiase

Max Verstappen defiant over sim racing activities

The night before the grand prix Verstappen took part in the ‘24 Hours of Spa’ sim racing event until 3am, with his critics suggesting the late night impacted his performance on-track.

According to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, he initiated ‘clear the air talks’ between Verstappen and Lambiase on the Thursday before the Belgian GP.

The pair had reportedly put the race behind them, with Horner likening the situation to ‘counselling’.

This newfound stability within the Red Bull team has clearly had an impact at Spa, with Verstappen and Sergio Perez both impressing in qualifying.

Red Bull are looking strong in Belgium

The three-time world champion set the fastest time in Belgium, however will start the race in P11 due to a penalty.

Perez made it to Q3 for the first time since the Austrian Grand Prix, but was beaten to pole at the last moment by Charles Leclerc.

After receiving criticism the past week, Verstappen was defiant over team radio at Spa and hit back at the critics of his sim racing hobby.

“Last week I drove in the rain a lot, in the simulator here at Spa,” he said.

“Being on the sim is not so bad after all, while most people are nagging about that. They can go to hell.”

