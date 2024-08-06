close global

Piastri's mum reveals son's 'ROASTING' caused by hilarious school snub

Oscar Piastri's mum has lifted the lid on how her journey to becoming a household name on social media began.

Nicole Piastri has amassed a considerable following on X (formerly known as Twitter) since her son entered the world of Formula 1, providing a unique - often hilarious - perspective on the McLaren star's career to date.

The Australian racer has refused to allow his mum's new-found fame to distract him from the job in hand, however, as he continues to impress in just his second season in the sport.

Oscar Piastri's first victory in F1 came at the Hungarian GP
He has struck up a formidable partnership with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris

McLaren star '100 per cent' to blame

This year, Piastri has already surpassed his entire points tally from his maiden campaign, and sits fourth in the drivers' standings behind Max Verstappen, team-mate Lando Norris, and Ferrari star Charles Leclerc.

Having recently clinched a first F1 victory in Hungary, the 23-year-old is building a reputation as one of the most talented drivers on the grid.

His mum Nicole has been entertaining fans on X throughout the season - often at his expense - and speaking on the Red Flags Podcast, she revealed how a childhood snub from her son was to blame.

Responding to being labelled a 'legend', she said: "That started years ago when Oscar was not responding to my messages [when] he was at boarding school in the UK.

"So I opened a Twitter account and then got on there and said: 'Can you not answer me? I know you're on your phone', so that's how it started.

"My plan was not to kind of dominate the Twitter world by roasting my son. It just started because he was difficult to get in contact with.

"And it worked - he would reply!"

When jokingly asked if her son was therefore at fault, she replied: "100 per cent!"

Max Verstappen Formula 1 McLaren Lando Norris Charles Leclerc Oscar Piastri
F1 Standings

