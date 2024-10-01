Mercedes CONFIRM life-changing event for October

Mercedes have highlighted a major event in their October calendar, featuring the Hamilton family.

Lewis Hamilton is set to end 11 years of association with Mercedes at the end of the season, when he moves to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen facing unknown future as F1 team confirms end of an era

WATCH: Huge Renault decision puts FIA in difficult position

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals long term health concerns

It will be the end of a partnership that has seen eight constructors' titles accumulated in a highly-successful period that has also helped Hamilton boost his drivers' championship count from one to seven.

Throughout their record-breaking partnership, Mercedes have bought into the Hamilton 'brand', with the 39-year-old allowed to express his charming off-track personality to his adoring fans.

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Roscoe Hamilton's barking birthday celebration

One way in which Hamilton has appealed to fans across his dominant spell in F1 has been through his dog Roscoe, who even has his own social media page.

Roscoe Hamilton is often seen during F1 race weekends, with Hamilton walking the Bulldog around the paddock.

Other F1 stars have since sought to emulate Roscoe and Hamilton's fame, with future team-mate Charles Leclerc bringing his adorable puppy Leo to various race weekends this season, and Pierre Gasly's equally adorable dog Simba also making an appearance.

READ MORE: Audi F1 project 'decide' on driver for 2025 in surprise verdict

Roscoe Hamilton is Lewis Hamilton's pampered pooch

Now, Roscoe's social media fame has been played on once again by Mercedes' social media team, in a post on their official X account.

In a rundown of important events in October, including the United States and Mexican grands prix, Mercedes included Roscoe Hamilton's 12th birthday, much to the delight of their fans.

A few more weeks and then we're back to racing 💪 pic.twitter.com/zft7XKMNUn — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 1, 2024

READ MORE: Hamilton FURIOUS as Mercedes error causes major setback

Related