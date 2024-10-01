close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Mercedes CONFIRM life-changing event for October

Mercedes CONFIRM life-changing event for October

Mercedes CONFIRM life-changing event for October

Mercedes CONFIRM life-changing event for October

Mercedes have highlighted a major event in their October calendar, featuring the Hamilton family.

Lewis Hamilton is set to end 11 years of association with Mercedes at the end of the season, when he moves to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen facing unknown future as F1 team confirms end of an era

WATCH: Huge Renault decision puts FIA in difficult position

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals long term health concerns

It will be the end of a partnership that has seen eight constructors' titles accumulated in a highly-successful period that has also helped Hamilton boost his drivers' championship count from one to seven.

Throughout their record-breaking partnership, Mercedes have bought into the Hamilton 'brand', with the 39-year-old allowed to express his charming off-track personality to his adoring fans.

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion
Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Roscoe Hamilton's barking birthday celebration

One way in which Hamilton has appealed to fans across his dominant spell in F1 has been through his dog Roscoe, who even has his own social media page.

Roscoe Hamilton is often seen during F1 race weekends, with Hamilton walking the Bulldog around the paddock.

Other F1 stars have since sought to emulate Roscoe and Hamilton's fame, with future team-mate Charles Leclerc bringing his adorable puppy Leo to various race weekends this season, and Pierre Gasly's equally adorable dog Simba also making an appearance.

READ MORE: Audi F1 project 'decide' on driver for 2025 in surprise verdict

Roscoe Hamilton is Lewis Hamilton's pampered pooch

Now, Roscoe's social media fame has been played on once again by Mercedes' social media team, in a post on their official X account.

In a rundown of important events in October, including the United States and Mexican grands prix, Mercedes included Roscoe Hamilton's 12th birthday, much to the delight of their fans.

READ MORE: Hamilton FURIOUS as Mercedes error causes major setback

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari FIA
Hamilton reveals long term health concerns
Latest F1 News

Hamilton reveals long term health concerns

  • Yesterday 19:56
Mercedes star receives SHOCK Red Bull backing in team-mate debate
Latest F1 News

Mercedes star receives SHOCK Red Bull backing in team-mate debate

  • September 30, 2024 20:59

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo F1 targets outlined as shock Audi driver option tipped - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Mercedes CONFIRM life-changing event for October

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief confirms Ricciardo target for F1 comeback chance

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Horner reveals talks over Ricciardo and Perez switch

  • Yesterday 20:55
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen future left uncertain as shock F1 team move opens up

  • Yesterday 20:25
Latest F1 News

Hamilton reveals long term health concerns

  • Yesterday 19:56
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x