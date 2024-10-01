Mercedes CONFIRM life-changing event for October
Mercedes CONFIRM life-changing event for October
Mercedes have highlighted a major event in their October calendar, featuring the Hamilton family.
Lewis Hamilton is set to end 11 years of association with Mercedes at the end of the season, when he moves to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen facing unknown future as F1 team confirms end of an era
WATCH: Huge Renault decision puts FIA in difficult position
READ MORE: Hamilton reveals long term health concerns
It will be the end of a partnership that has seen eight constructors' titles accumulated in a highly-successful period that has also helped Hamilton boost his drivers' championship count from one to seven.
Throughout their record-breaking partnership, Mercedes have bought into the Hamilton 'brand', with the 39-year-old allowed to express his charming off-track personality to his adoring fans.
Roscoe Hamilton's barking birthday celebration
One way in which Hamilton has appealed to fans across his dominant spell in F1 has been through his dog Roscoe, who even has his own social media page.
Roscoe Hamilton is often seen during F1 race weekends, with Hamilton walking the Bulldog around the paddock.
Other F1 stars have since sought to emulate Roscoe and Hamilton's fame, with future team-mate Charles Leclerc bringing his adorable puppy Leo to various race weekends this season, and Pierre Gasly's equally adorable dog Simba also making an appearance.
READ MORE: Audi F1 project 'decide' on driver for 2025 in surprise verdict
Now, Roscoe's social media fame has been played on once again by Mercedes' social media team, in a post on their official X account.
In a rundown of important events in October, including the United States and Mexican grands prix, Mercedes included Roscoe Hamilton's 12th birthday, much to the delight of their fans.
A few more weeks and then we're back to racing 💪 pic.twitter.com/zft7XKMNUn— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 1, 2024
READ MORE: Hamilton FURIOUS as Mercedes error causes major setback
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo F1 targets outlined as shock Audi driver option tipped - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes CONFIRM life-changing event for October
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief confirms Ricciardo target for F1 comeback chance
- 2 hours ago
Horner reveals talks over Ricciardo and Perez switch
- Yesterday 20:55
F1 News Today: Verstappen future left uncertain as shock F1 team move opens up
- Yesterday 20:25
Hamilton reveals long term health concerns
- Yesterday 19:56
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec