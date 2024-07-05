There is no greater power than the ballot box. One vote can change millions of lives. That is why it is crucial that when you cast your vote, you make the right choice, the sensible choice. The only choice.

Vote early. Vote often. Vote Roscoe.

When you cast your vote for Roscoe Hamilton, you are voting for experience. This is a candidate who has spent over a decade in human years making the paddock a better place.

READ MORE: Hamilton pays tribute to 'SPECIAL' dog in touching Instagram post

Do not let these upstart, young rivals distract you from the impact Roscoe has made. Before Roscoe, were there belly rubs and treats?

The world is a better place with Roscoe in a position of power. Do not be distracted by Leo Leclerc and his newness and alleged cuteness. His cuteness will fade eventually and then what are you left with? Empty promises and a wasted vote.

The Hamilton name is associated with success. Roscoe has carried on this tradition and has been a key figure, a trend-setter and scene stealer at paddocks around the world.

Roscoe and fan

What will Roscoe deliver?

Roscoe is the name you know. Vote for the name you know. Tradition. History. Success.

A decade of delivery, but we are not stopping here. The Hamilton brand has big plans for the future. We are not content we standing still. We plan to move forward.

Big changes are ahead. Ride the red wave that's coming.

But when you're riding it, ride it with Roscoe.

Vote Roscoe 2024.