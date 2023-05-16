Hamilton pays tribute to 'SPECIAL' dog in touching Instagram post

Chris Deeley

Lewis Hamilton has posted a tribute to his old dog Coco on Instagram, nearly three years after she passed away.

The Mercedes star is well known as an animal lover, with his other dog Roscoe building a strong fanbase on social media himself, and was clearly heartbroken when he lost Coco.

Posting a couple of pictures on his story, he wrote 'There's not a second that goes by I don't miss you Coco' with the first, and another picture with a single heart emoji.

Coco died at the age of just six, of a heart attack while at home with Hamilton.

"Last night at around 9pm, my beautiful little girl Coco died at home with the family by her side,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Her little heart gave in, we think it was a heart attack. I tried to revive her but it was no use.

"She’d had the best day, happier than I’d seen her in a long time. She was such a special dog, born with so many problems and I feel so lucky to have adopted her.

"Her breeder said she was going to have to put her down as she wouldn’t be able to afford all the things she would need to survive, she went through a lot to become the bouncy, lazy loving dog she was."

