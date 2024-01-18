Hamilton reveals how he got F1’s favourite dog Roscoe

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 18 January 2024 22:57

Seven-time F1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton, recently shared the heartwarming story behind his beloved bulldog companion, Roscoe.

Hamilton's passion for animals, particularly dogs, led him to meet special dogs with challenging pasts.

Roscoe, now a well-known personality in the F1 paddock, was originally a shelter dog among many others, but Hamilton found a special connection with Roscoe, and the duo has since become inseparable, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

Lewis Hamilton is regularly joined by Roscoe to F1 races

Roscoe will be hoping his dad's car can deliver better results in 2024

Hamilton: Roscoe one my best decisions

In a clip on Mercedes F1 Team's official YouTube page, Hamilton discussed his time with these dogs, addressing fans' questions - where he revealed in detail how Roscoe got his name and how he decided to pick him.

"I don't know I just thought it was a cool name. I remember being online, looking online for rescues.

"There's some page I found that had like 1,000 bulldogs and I just went through all of them and then I came across this one picture and I was like that's him.

"And that was like one of the best decisions I ever took in my life."

Lewis Hamilton was on the lookout for a rescue dog when Roscoe caught his eye

When asked about how he likes to spend his time during the summer and winter breaks from F1, Hamilton also shared that Roscoe likes to be carted around on a quadbike.

"In the summer I love to like go on motorbike tours," Hamilton said. "Through the mountains with my friends and we stop usually and we'll paintball halfway through.

"Roscoe likes going on the quad bike. I remember putting him on at one time and then I put him down and he kept on trying to get back on so I just take he just likes being lazy and being taken around."

READ MORE: Hamilton melts social media with ADORABLE 'father son moment'