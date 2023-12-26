Hamilton and best pal win F1 Christmas cuteness competition

Stuart Hodge

Tuesday 26 December 2023 12:39 - Updated: 13:53

A Merry Christmas was celebrated around the F1 world yesterday and drivers who chose to post were spotted with loved ones in social posts in all corners of the globe.

Here at GPFans, we decided we'd hold our own - very unofficial - 'F1 Christmas cuteness' competition and there was an outstanding entry that we couldn't ignore as the clear winner.

One of the great things about the festive season is travelling back to see family that you might not have greeted in a long time, and it is one such instance that tugged on our heart strings as the clear winner in our list.

Here are the top 5 entries from this year's social posts from F1's stable of drivers...

F1 Christmas cuteness competition - unofficial classification

1. Roscoe greets Lewis Hamilton at the door

Man's best friend - and it couldn't be clearer to see the the close relationship that Lewis Hamilton and his pet dog Roscoe have!

The pair are often spotted together but the video posted by Hamilton of the gorgeous pooch sidling up to him to greet him after him returning home was enough to warm hearts of fans around the world.

2. Christmas with 'The Hulkinis'

Narrowly nudged into second place is the post by Nico Hulkenberg, as the German driver put up a simply gorgeous photo of his family.

Lithuanian fashion designer Egle Ruskyte holds the couple's young daughter Noemi, who is beaming with Christmas excitement, whilst Nico hugs the family dog!

All of this in front of a stunning giant holly wreath with some presents on show too. If it wasn't for the cuteness of Roscoe in the video, this would probably have won on most years!

3. Valtteri Bottas snuggles by the fire

Valtteri Bottas returns to the F1 podium on our list as the moustachioed Finn and his partner Tiffany Cromwell cuddled in next to the fire in Australia.

That's a fun way to celebrate the festives, and Cromwell added to the Christmas spirit by sporting a red Santa Claus hat!

4. Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet pose by Christmas tree

Not often Max Verstappen has had to settle for second place recently, let alone fourth, but he that's where he places on our list this time.

The 2023 F1 champion and partner Kelly Piquet struck a gorgeous pose in front of the Christmas tree to wish fans all the best for the festive season.

5. A different type of Christmas for Alex Albon...

Speedboats aren't particularly Christmassy but that's how Alex Albon chose to address fans about the most wonderful time of the year on his Instagram page.

With the caption "'Tis the sea-son 🎅🚣", the Williams driver showed off how he's enjoying himself in Phuket in Thailand.

We've added bonus points for the smashing work by the Williams team admin's comment - "FW46 leaked 🚤" - very nice work indeed!

In case we've not said already, a belated Merry Christmas to one and all! Hope those Boxing Day sandwiches are hitting the spot.

