Hamilton shares ADORABLE Roscoe update with cute pictures ahead of British Grand Prix

Harry Smith

Wednesday 5 July 2023 22:57

Lewis Hamilton gave his fans another dose of adorable Roscoe content on his social media channels ahead of his home grand prix at Silverstone this weekend.

The 38-year-old will be relishing his return to Silverstone as he enters the twilight years of his career and prepares for what could be one of his final races on home soil.

READ MORE: Mercedes chief makes MASSIVE Austria/Silverstone prediction with new upgrades due

Hamilton heads to Silverstone in an uncertain position though, with Mercedes struggling to extract pace from their package at the Austrian Grand Prix.

With penalties applied, Hamilton was classified in P8 in Spielberg with Mercedes team-mate George Russell not faring much better with a P7 finish.

Lots of love for Roscoe

Before his focus turns to the race itself, Hamilton posted to his social media accounts on Wednesday morning with two adorable photos of his beloved dog Roscoe.

The post was simply captioned "Roscoe says hi", prompting responses from Roscoe's legion of loving fans.

Roscoe says hi pic.twitter.com/ILkc3c2309 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 5, 2023

Such is the popularity of Hamilton's dog, Roscoe has his own Instagram account with over 750,000 followers, who look to stay up to date with the bulldog's pampered lifestyle.

READ MORE: Wolff keen to see F1 CHEATS caught out by new FIA clampdown