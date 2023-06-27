Mercedes chief makes MASSIVE Austria/Silverstone prediction with new upgrades due

Joe Ellis

Mercedes expect to be very competitive at the next two Grand Prix in Austria and Great Britain, according to chief technical officer Mike Elliott.

The Silver Arrows have quickly turned around its 2023 season after a tough start and now lie second in the constructors' standings having overtaken Aston Martin at the Spanish GP.

A radically changed design brought to Monaco has wielded far better results for the W14 and there is another large upgrade set to arrive in the coming races.

Elliott believes that not only will the new parts help close the gap to Red Bull but the tracks coming up will also suit Mercedes' car much more than the tricky Montreal circuit.

Not only are Mercedes battling Aston Martin in the constructors'' standings, Lewis Hamilton is chasing Fernando Alonso in the drivers' table

We'll do better here

”Having said that Canada was going to be difficult for us it's a bit difficult to stand here and say it's hard to say because we made a prediction about Canada," Elliott said on Mercedes' YouTube channel.

“But I think it's always difficult to know. I think where we've seen the car struggling is more the low-speed corners and so if we start looking at circuits that have got more medium and high-speed content, I think we'll do better there.

“So Silverstone would be a good example of that Austria shouldn't be too bad for us either so let's hope we go well in both of those.”

